US says China agreed importance of leader-level talks to advance denuclearisation

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on Wednesday (Nov 11) on the importance of leader-level talks to advance peace and denuclearisation, including in any trilateral summit with Russia, the US State Department said.

Rubio spoke in a call with Wang Yi to discuss US President Donald Trump's travel to the APEC summit in China next week and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Florida to attend next month's G20 summit, the State Department said in a post on X.

It said the two recalled the leaders' "commitment to a constructive relationship of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness, and reciprocity".

The leaders "agreed on the importance of meaningful leader-level conversations to advance goals such as peace and denuclearisation, including at any potential trilateral leaders meeting with Russia", it added.

China's earlier readout of the call between Rubio and Wang made no mention of talks on denuclearisation or a trilateral summit with Russia.