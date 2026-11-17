Maybe the trouble started with the AI billionaire and the Silicon Valley uproar that followed talk of his infidelity, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Or maybe it was the Microsoft outage that, depending on how you looked at it, either cast millions of frustrated workers adrift or spared them from a daily, unrelenting electronic avalanche.

Then, just as it seemed things were calming down after a weekend of airline chaos, United Airlines announced a widespread outage on Monday afternoon (Nov 16) and several top US banks began reporting significant slowdowns, with transactions sometimes not going through.

“We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement.

America has been hearing that for days. From seemingly everywhere.

The prime example began Friday afternoon, when US aviation authorities ordered the grounding of planes across the country. That was when many began to think that something was up.

Just ask Chuck Amasio, a 68-year-old from Rahway, New Jersey, trying to fly out of Newark Liberty International Airport when his cancelled flight led to a few beers with his brother in an airport bar and eventually a night in a hotel. Saturday morning, he was back at the airport to try again.

“There’s a lot of weird stuff going on,” Amasio said. “It makes one think.”

His first thought was dark: “We talk about how wars aren’t done with bombs anymore. They shut down airspace or a power grid. They can cripple an economy.”

Throw in a few more examples just from Friday - a cruise ship that overturned in New Orleans when a tanker slammed into it, suspicious drones over a US air base in Britain, a bomb found near an ethanol plant in Illinois - and perhaps things seem even weirder, opening the door for a writer who has been picking at America’s fears for generations to offer his own explanation.

“The aliens have landed,” Stephen King wrote in a Friday afternoon post on the social platform X. “That’s the REAL reason for the ground stop. They don’t want to start a worldwide panic.”

The official explanations for the thousands of grounded jetliners and hours of email and other computer troubles were far more prosaic.

A technology upgrade on the nation’s air traffic control system had overloaded antiquated equipment and caused “intermittent” communications and radar gaps, leading to the ground stop that lasted more than four hours, administration officials said.

By Saturday morning, air travel was already smoother and Bryan Bedford, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said airline schedules should be back to normal by late Sunday.

Microsoft, for its part, said Saturday that its services had been fully restored, saying the problem “was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced” following a recent network change.