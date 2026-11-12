Why AI ads and foreign meddling did not seem to sway the US midterm elections

SINGAPORE: A hyperrealistic video showed then-United States election candidate Abdul El-Sayed, from the Democratic party, laughing at cards that read “Celebrate 9/11”. In another video, James Talarico, also a Democratic hopeful, was depicted defacing a Bible with a crayon.

These were advertisements generated with AI. In the last weekend before the Nov 3 US midterm elections, the American research outfit Wesleyan Media Project - which tracks political advertising - identified close to 300 such ads that were mostly sponsored by the Republican party, and with over US$187 million spent promoting them.

Besides these ads, US intelligence agencies had flagged a separate but related threat: Covert online campaigns linked to foreign governments like Russia, and increasingly run with the help of AI.

Yet after months of such warnings, the elections passed without major disruption or surprises. The Democrats won a landslide victory, as many polls predicted. Among the victors were Mr El-Sayed, who beat Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan; while in Texas Mr Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, whose campaign had released the AI-generated Bible video.

Did the AI ads and foreign meddling fail to sway voters? Or did they fail to make enough of a dent in the results, which the US media labelled as a “blue tsunami” in favour of the Democrats?

Experts pointed to the foreign operations struggling to find an audience, and Republican ads coming up against voter discontent. They cautioned, however, that some interference may not have come to light yet, and that online campaigns could deepen divisions and distrust long after an election.