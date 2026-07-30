US military launches 'powerful' retaliatory strikes on Iran

WASHINGTON: The United States military launched "powerful" retaliatory strikes on Iran on Wednesday (Jul 29), marking the first attacks on Iranian soil in nearly a week.

"The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East," US Central Command said, noting the attacks began at 8pm (8am, Thursday, Singapore time).



US President Donald Trump earlier vowed to hit back hard at Iran after it attacked US bases in Jordan on Wednesday, as the Middle East war reignited and once again drew in the Islamic Republic's proxies.



The warning came after a lull in the fighting - that had spurred hopes of a return to negotiations - appeared to end, sending oil prices jumping 5 per cent over fears of disruptions to global supplies.



On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and the United States announced strikes on militant bases in Iraq, while US ally Israel accused Iran-backed Hezbollah of a truce violation.



For two days, the world's biggest oil exporter Saudi Arabia has reported drone attacks targeting crude facilities that it blamed on Iraqi armed groups allied with Tehran.



Iran meanwhile launched missiles at US ally Jordan, with state media later reporting an American attack near the Islamic republic's border with Iraq.



"We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," Fox News's correspondent quoted Trump as saying, adding that the US president swore for emphasis: "We are going to beat the 'effing s' out of them."