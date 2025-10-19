US military’s live fire exercise shuts major California freeway

LOS ANGELES: A 17-mile stretch of California’s I-5 freeway was closed on Saturday (Oct 18) as the US Marine Corps conducted a live fire exercise to mark its 250th anniversary. The move sparked outrage from state officials who called it reckless and politically charged.

The rare show of force came as nationwide “No Kings” protests erupted against President Donald Trump’s leadership, with critics accusing the White House of using military power for intimidation.

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the display, saying: “Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous.”

MARINE CORPS DEFENDS SAFETY

The Marine Corps said the drill, which was also attended by Vice President JD Vance, posed no risk to the public and was part of a long-standing practice involving land-based artillery fired toward designated impact areas.

“This is an established and safe practice,” it said in a statement, describing the exercise as a showcase of “the strength and unity of the Navy-Marine Corps team.”

Electronic signs along the route warned motorists: “Live weapons over freeway.”