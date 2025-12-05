US minerals projects seek 'industrial vision' from Washington to compete with China

NEW YORK: Washington must move even faster to bolster critical minerals projects and offset Beijing's grip on the world's supply of the building blocks for electronics, weapons and a range of other goods, three US mining and refining executives said on Thursday (Dec 4).

The push underscores how Washington's surging support this year for the sector - including taking stakes in mining companies and guaranteeing a price floor for the only US rare earths mine - is falling short of what industry leaders say is needed amid intense Chinese competition.

Executives from Perpetua Resources, American Rare Earths and Westwin Elements told the Reuters NEXT conference in New York that the US government should release a comprehensive minerals plan, pressure Indonesia to trim nickel production, and speed up the time for the US Export-Import Bank and other agencies to approve loan funding, among other steps.

"We need an industrial vision," said Melissa Sanderson, a director at American Rare Earths, which is working to build a rare earths mine in Wyoming.

"What we need is an integrated plan for building the critical minerals supply chain with all of the myriad inputs, antimony, nickel, copper, rare earths and how that flows through to the battery makers, to the magnet manufacturers, to the various end-users."