Masked-prowler video tops sheriff's list of clues to Nancy Guthrie abduction

TUCSON, Arizona: The Arizona sheriff leading the investigation into the abduction of US television journalist Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother says the biggest clue by far in the nearly two weeks since she vanished is the video of a masked prowler tampering with her doorbell camera.

"That individual is who we're looking for," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in an interview with Reuters as the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, presumed kidnapped for ransom from her home near Tucson, stretched into its 13th day.

"Are there others? We don't know that until we find him, or other evidence comes in to indicate that, but right now, he's who we want. Somebody out there knows who this is," Nanos said.

Nanos was referring to the release on Tuesday of video footage showing an armed man - wearing a ski mask, gloves and a backpack - tampering with Nancy Guthrie's Google Nest doorbell camera outside her house shortly before she vanished.

MORE TIPS, DNA AND VIDEO

"The strongest evidence is that video," Nanos said. "That's really what we're focused on. We've got to find that guy."

Experts have said that investigators were likely seeking to bring facial recognition analysis to bear on the video to produce a composite image of a suspect that they can run against a national database that includes all US drivers with Real ID licenses.

Hours after Nanos spoke to Reuters, sheriff's deputies, many in tactical gear, converged on a house in an affluent Tucson-area neighborhood less than 3km from Nancy Guthrie's home, in what appeared to be a search of that property.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said the activity was connected to the Guthrie investigation.

In his interview, the sheriff said the release of the video, which took days to retrieve and reassemble from deleted digital data apparently left unarchived on Google servers, immediately generated a flood of nearly 5,000 calls from tipsters.

By then, he said, the sheriff's department and FBI had already fielded some 30,000 calls together.

He said investigators are "constantly taking in video" from other sources, ranging from traffic cameras to license-plate scanners to neighborhood surveillance cameras.