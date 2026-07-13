US military says began new wave of strikes in Iran

WASHINGTON: The US military announced a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday (Jul 12), saying it aimed to "continue degrading" Tehran's ability to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest salvo began at 9pm GMT on Sunday (5am, Monday, Singapore time), US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, adding that President Donald Trump "has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable".

Tehran condemned the latest wave of US attacks on its territory, saying they had "rendered futile" all the diplomatic efforts of the last few months.

"The US regime has also caused the return of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and disruption of international commercial shipping by openly interfering in the process of Iran implementing the necessary arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz," a foreign ministry statement said.

The new wave of strikes followed an exchange of heavy missile and drone assaults between the US and Iranian forces.



Oil prices jumped on Monday as Iran expanded strikes on Gulf states following attacks by the United States, threatening energy shipments via the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures climbed US$2.67, or 3.51 per cent, to US$78.68 by 2204 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$73.89 a barrel, up US$2.48, or 3.47 per cent.