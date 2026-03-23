Logo
Logo

World

Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle, closing New York's LaGuardia airport
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle, closing New York's LaGuardia airport

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 5.30am GMT (1.30pm, Singapore time) due to an emergency, with a high probability of an extension.

Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle, closing New York's LaGuardia airport

The air traffic control tower at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Jan 25, 2019. (File photo: AP/Julio Cortez)

23 Mar 2026 01:04PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2026 01:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York's LaGuardia airport on Monday (Mar 23) evening, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24, in an incident that closed the airport.

The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming from Montreal, struck the vehicle at a speed of about 39 kph, Flightradar24 said. The jet was operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 5.30am GMT (1.30pm, Singapore time), according to a notice from the regulator.

The FAA notice showed that the reason for the halt at the airport was an emergency and there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

LaGuardia's website showed arriving planes had been diverted to other airports or returned to their point of origin.

In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said that the airport could be shut until 6pm GMT.

Unverified footage on social media showed damage to the nose of the plane. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

The New York Fire Department in a statement said that it was responding to a reported incident involving a plane and a vehicle on the runway at LaGuardia airport, but did not provide further details.

Air Canada and the FAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/co

Related Topics

airport United States
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement