US Olympian accused of vandalising Reflecting Pool pleads not guilty

WASHINGTON: A former US Olympian who faces up to 10 years in prison for alleged vandalism of Washington's newly resurfaced - but already peeling - Reflecting Pool pleaded not guilty Thursday (Jul 9) as supporters rallied outside the court.



Dozens of people carrying placards with slogans like "Scapegoat!" and "Trump blames everyone but himself" gathered for the first hearing in a case that intensified concerns over a politicised justice system under US President Donald Trump.



David Hearn, 67, pleaded not guilty at the District of Columbia Superior Court following his felony indictment for allegedly causing more than US$1,000 damage to the pool, which forms part of the Lincoln Memorial.



The over-US$14 million renovation, one of Trump's pet projects to remake the US capital, has been dogged by the rapid regrowth of algae and peeling paint.



"If Mr. Hearn can be charged with a felony for touching the Reflecting Pool, every American is at risk," one of Hearn's attorneys, Norm Eisen, told reporters outside the court.



"This indictment reflects the administration's effort to scapegoat Davey and to shift blame for their own failures."



Standing alongside the attorney, Hearn, a three-time Olympic canoeist, did not speak but pumped his fist as he departed, with supporters chanting his name.



In the indictment filed last week, prosecutors alleged that on June 19, National Park Service employees observed Hearn "forcefully and violently pulling up and removing" approximately two square feet of paint from the base of the pool.