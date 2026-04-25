Iran's foreign minister leaves Islamabad after talks with Pakistani officials: State media

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad on Saturday (Apr 25), having arrived the day before for meetings with senior Pakistani officials to discuss peace talks with the United States.

Washington and Tehran held a first round of direct talks in the Pakistani capital two weeks ago, after agreeing a temporary ceasefire in the US-Israeli war with Iran, but the two sides are yet to hold to a second round.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner were also expected to visit Islamabad on Saturday, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying they would "engage in talks ... with representatives from the Iranian delegation".

"The Iranians reached out, as the president called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation," Leavitt said, adding that the talks would "hopefully move the ball forward towards a deal".



However, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Saturday that he had cancelled Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Pakistan.



Iranian state media said Araghchi had no plans to meet with the Americans, and Islamabad would serve as a bridge to "convey" Iranian proposals.

In Islamabad, Araghchi met Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief and a key figure in the country's mediation efforts, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Aragchi, according to a statement from the foreign ministry, thanked Pakistan for its efforts to establish the ceasefire but also "explained our country's principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war against Iran".



A Pakistani source involved in the talks told Reuters on Saturday that Araghchi delivered Tehran's negotiating demands, as well as its reservations about US demands, to Pakistani officials during his visit to Islamabad.

An Iranian spokesman said Araghchi would later visit Oman and Russia to discuss efforts to end the war, which was launched against Iran by Israel and the United States on Feb 28.



Iran's top military command said on Saturday that US forces will face Tehran's reaction if they continue their "blockade and piracy in the region", according to Iranian state TV.

Sealing a deal to end the Middle East war remains a thorny proposition, even as urgency mounts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).