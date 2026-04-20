US begins Philippines war games in thick of Middle East conflict

MANILA: Thousands of American and Philippine troops, joined for the first time by a significant contingent of Japanese forces, began annual military exercises on Monday (Apr 20) set against the backdrop of the Middle East war.

The war games will feature live-fire exercises in the north of the country facing the Taiwan Strait, as well as a province off the disputed South China Sea, where the Philippines and China have engaged in repeated confrontations.

The Japanese military, which is contributing 1,400 personnel, will use a Type 88 cruise missile to sink a target ship off northern Paoay, Philippine exercise spokesman Colonel Dennis Hernandez said.

More than 17,000 soldiers, airmen and sailors are taking part in the 19-day Balikatan, or "Shoulder-to-Shoulder", exercises - about the same number as last year's edition - including contingents from Australia, New Zealand, France and Canada.

"Balikatan ... represents an opportunity to showcase our ironclad alliance with the Philippines and demonstrate our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," US exercise spokesman Colonel Robert Bunn said ahead of Monday's opening ceremony.

Bunn added that US troop levels he described as "one of the largest deployments" in years would be unaffected by the ongoing Middle East war his country is waging, while declining to provide specific numbers.

Balikatan comes as Iran and the United States, along with Israel, are just days away from the end of the two-week ceasefire that halted the Middle East war, ignited by surprise US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

The conflict has sparked a global energy crisis that has left import-dependent Philippines reeling.