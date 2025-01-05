US plans US$8 billion arms sale to Israel

WASHINGTON: The administration of President Joe Biden has notified Congress of a proposed US$8 billion arms sale to Israel, a US official said on Friday (Jan 3), with Washington maintaining support for its ally whose war in Gaza has killed tens of thousands.



The deal would need approval from the House of Representatives and Senate committees and includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters as well as artillery shells, Axios reported earlier. The package also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads, according to Axios.



The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.



Protesters have for months demanded an arms embargo against Israel, but US policy has largely remained unchanged. In August, the United States approved the sale of US$20 billion in fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel.



The Biden administration says it is helping its ally defend against Iran-backed militant groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.