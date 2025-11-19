'Piggy', 'terrible': Trump lashes out at female reporters

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump ripped into a reporter from the US network ABC News on Tuesday (Nov 18), just days after calling another woman journalist "piggy" after she asked a question related to the convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump threatened ABC's broadcast licence after reporter Mary Bruce posed questions during a White House visit by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The earlier incident involving Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey happened a few days ago on Air Force One, but only came to light on social media on Tuesday.

"Quiet. Quiet, piggy," Trump said to Lucey on Friday, pointing his finger at her, after she asked him why he would not release material on disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, if there's nothing incriminating in the files".

CNN journalist Jake Tapper called Trump's "piggy" comment "disgusting and completely unacceptable".

On Tuesday, Trump singled out ABC News's Bruce after she asked a series of questions in the Oval Office as the US president hosted the de facto Saudi ruler in a high-profile event.

Bruce first asked questions about whether dealings by Trump's family business with the Saudis were a conflict of interest.

She then quizzed Prince Mohammed over the 2018 murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying "US intelligence concluded that you orchestrated the brutal murder of a journalist, 9/11 families are furious that you are here in the Oval Office. Why should Americans trust you?"

Trump cut in angrily, saying: "ABC fake news. One of the worst in the business."