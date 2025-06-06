Trump is not interested in talking to Musk as they feud over tax-cut Bill

US President Donald Trump is not interested in talking with his former ally Elon Musk, amid a bitter feud over the president's sweeping tax-cut Bill, a White House official said on Friday (Jun 6), adding that no phone call between the two men is planned for the day.

A separate White House official had said earlier that Trump and Musk were going to talk to each other on Friday.

"I'm not even thinking about Elon. He's got a problem, the poor guy's got a problem," Trump told CNN on Friday morning.

Trump, the world's most powerful leader, and Musk, the world's richest man, battled openly on Thursday in an extraordinary day of hostilities - largely over social media - that marked a stark end to a close alliance.

Shares in Musk's Tesla rose 4.5 per cent when markets opened on Friday. In Thursday's session, the stock dived 14 per cent and lost about US$150 billion in value, the largest single-day decline in the electric vehicle maker's history.