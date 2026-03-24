US regulator blacklists all new foreign-made routers

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Communications Commission on Monday (Mar 23) banned authorisations for all new consumer routers produced in foreign countries, citing "national security" reasons.

The FCC noted that the blacklisting does not apply to routers already acquired by consumers, and does not prevent retailers from importing and selling routers that previously received FCC equipment authorisation.

"By operation of the FCC's Covered List rules, the restrictions imposed today apply to new device models," the commission said.

Routers are electronic networking devices through which most households, businesses and offices access the internet.

The national security determination on which the decision was based said that "allowing routers produced abroad to dominate the US market creates unacceptable economic, national security, and countersecurity risks."

The determination said that foreign-produced routers posed risks to US supply chains and create a "severe cybersecurity risk".

In a statement on Monday, the FCC said that technology companies could ask for exemptions for their new router models by applying for a "conditional approval" from the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

The conditional approval process demands detailed corporate and supply chain information, as well as a "time-bound plan to establish or expand manufacturing in the United States".

Conditional approvals would be applicable for periods of up to 18 months, the FCC said.

In 2021, the FCC blacklisted telecommunications equipment made by several major Chinese firms over national security concerns, including Huawei and ZTE, with others added in 2022 and 2024.

In December, the FCC made a similar national security-based determination in banning drones produced in foreign countries.