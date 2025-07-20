US says attack on West Bank Palestinian church was 'act of terror'

RAMALLAH: US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called on Saturday (Jul 19) for the perpetrators of an attack on a Palestinian church in the occupied West Bank blamed on Israeli settlers to be prosecuted, calling it an "act of terror".

Huckabee said he had visited the Christian town of Taybeh, where clerics said Israeli settlers had started a fire near a cemetery and a 5th-century church on July 8.

"It is an act of terror, and it is a crime," Huckabee said in a statement, "Those who carry out acts of terror and violence in Taybeh – or anywhere – should be found and be prosecuted. Not just reprimanded, that’s not enough."

Israel's government has not commented on the incident, but has previously denounced such acts.

On Tuesday, Huckabee said he had asked Israel to "aggressively investigate" the killing of a Palestinian American beaten by settlers in the West Bank, similarly describing it as a "criminal and terrorist act".

Huckabee is a staunch supporter of Israeli settlements, and his comments are a rare and pointed public intervention by the administration of US President Donald Trump.