US says Gaza ceasefire to start as planned despite 'loose end'

A USÂ official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the sole remaining dispute was over the identities of some prisoners Hamas wanted to be released. Envoys of President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump were in Doha with Egyptian and Qatari mediators working to resolve it, the official said.Inside Gaza, joy over the truce gave way to sorrow and anger at the intensified bombardment that followed the announcement.Tamer Abu Shaaban's voice cracked as he stood over the tiny body of his young niece wrapped in a white shroud on the tile floor of a Gaza City morgue. She had been hit in the back with shrapnel from a missile as she played in the yard of a school where the family was sheltering, he said."Is this the truce they are talking about? What did this young girl, this child, do to deserve this? What did she do to deserve this? Is she fighting you, Israel?" he asked.