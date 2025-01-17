US says Gaza ceasefire to start as planned despite 'loose end'

In Jerusalem, some Israelis marched through the streets carrying mock coffins in protest at the ceasefire, blocking roads and scuffling with police.



The agreement leaves the fate of most of the remaining 98 Israeli hostages still in Gaza unresolved for now. The list of 33 due to go free in the first phase - women, children, elderly, sick and wounded - includes Iair Horn, 46, seized from a kibbutz, but not Eitan, 38, his brother captured with him. No public explanation was given for why.



"What will happen at the moment when they will be separated and told that one is coming out and one is not?" said their mother Ruth Strum, her voice quivering. "I know that their strength is to be together, to be there for each other."