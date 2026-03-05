US Senate likely to reject bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers

"KNOCKED OUT"

For the resolution to pass, Democrats would need at least four additional Republicans to join Paul if every senator votes. At least one Democrat, Pennsylvania centrist John Fetterman, has already said he will oppose it.



Even if the measure cleared both the Senate and the House - where a vote on a similar resolution is expected Thursday - Trump could veto it, and Congress would need an almost certainly unattainable two-thirds majority in both chambers to override him.



Governments around the world have scrambled to evacuate citizens stranded by the war in the Middle East, triggered by the US-Israeli strikes that killed Khamenei and prompted retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf.



Cities such as Dubai and Riyadh - long seen as insulated from the region's turmoil - have been drawn into the crisis as the conflict spreads across Iran's neighbourhood.



The debate in Congress over Trump's authority to wage war reflects broader unease on Capitol Hill about the scope and duration of the military campaign.