Americans mark 25 years since Sep 11 attacks amid enduring grief, reflection

NEW YORK: Twenty-five years after the deadliest attack on US soil, Americans paused on Friday (Sep 11) to commemorate the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania - and to wrestle with the consequences of Sep 11 that reverberate to this day.

In New York, family members of the victims joined Vice President JD Vance and four former US presidents at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan. The ceremony began, as always, at 8.46am with a moment of silence to remember the shocking instant when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the World Trade Center's North Tower.

Shortly after, victims' family members began reading aloud the names of all 2,977 people who died on Sep 11, as well as the six people killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, a sombre recitation that will last for hours.

Other moments of silence, marking when the other three airplanes crashed and the two towers collapsed, will follow. For the first time, a seventh silence will be observed to honour the thousands who have died since 2001 from illnesses tied to the toxic dust that poisoned the air for months afterward.

In Arlington, Virginia, senior military leaders gathered amid heavy rain early on Friday to watch the unfurling of an American flag at the west side of the Pentagon where American Airlines Flight 77 hit, killing 184 people in all. President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a ceremony there.

Mourners will also hold a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at the crash site where passengers brought down one of the four hijacked jetliners, United Airlines Flight 93, that had been headed for Washington.