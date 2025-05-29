US signals it may back off immediate revocation in Harvard foreign students case

BOSTON: The Trump administration signaled on Thursday (May 29) it might back away from plans to immediately revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students and would instead pursue a lengthier administrative process.

According to a court filing, the US Department of Homeland Security sent Harvard a notice of intent on Wednesday to withdraw the school's certification under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which allows Harvard to enroll non-US students.

Harvard has denied Trump administration charges of alleged bias against conservatives, fostering antisemitism on campus and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party. It has 30 days to respond to the notice.

The notice came ahead of a scheduled hearing before US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston over whether to extend a temporary order blocking US President Donald Trump's administration from revoking the Ivy League school's right to host international students.

Harvard has said losing that right would affect about one quarter of its student body and devastate the school.

Neither Harvard nor DHS immediately responded to requests for comment.

Harvard had argued that the revocation violated its free speech and due process rights under the US Constitution as well as the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs agency actions.

Its lawyers said DHS regulations required providing at least 30 days to challenge the agency's allegations, and give Harvard an opportunity to pursue an administrative appeal.

The revocation announced on May 22 was an escalation of the Trump administration's attack on Harvard.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based university's lawyers argued the agency's action was part of an "unprecedented and retaliatory attack on academic freedom at Harvard", which is pursuing a separate lawsuit challenging the administration's decision to terminate nearly US$3 billion in federal research funding.