Stock markets meander as US tech stocks climb

NEW YORK: Major stock markets meandered Monday (Jul 6) while US tech names climbed, as quarterly earnings season kicks into gear.
After a tough end to June fuelled by worries that the valuation of companies linked to AI may have been overdone, the mood lifted last Thursday as data showed the United States created fewer jobs than expected last month.
That soothed fears the US Federal Reserve could hike interest rates to combat elevated inflation.
This week, traders await minutes from the US central bank's most recent policy meeting.
"Investors are not walking away from the AI story, but they are asking whether a sector priced for perfection can keep delivering," noted Patrick Munnelly, a market strategist at Tickmill Group.
Talk is centred on when firms will see returns on the trillions of dollars invested in artificial intelligence and whether valuations have run ahead of themselves.
European markets were in cautious mode as Frankfurt barely ended in the green while London and Paris both slipped 0.3 per cent at the close.
New York's main indexes closed higher, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which added 1.1 per cent.
Briefing.com analysts noted that "a solid rebound across semiconductor names" was driving gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
British budget airline EasyJet meanwhile saw its share price rise around 9.5 pe rcent after saying it had agreed in principle to a takeover valued at 5.2 billion pounds (US$6.7 billion) by US private equity firm Castlelake.
The EasyJet board said Monday they were "minded" to accept Castlelake's fifth proposal of £6.90 per share if a firm offer is made by August 3.
Earlier, sentiment won a lift from Taipei-listed Hon Hai, with the maker of AI servers announcing a forecast-beating jump in second-quarter sales and predicting further growth.
The firm, also known as Foxconn, has gone beyond assembling low-margin iPhones to making AI servers for Nvidia, along with electric vehicles and robots.
Also in view is the Wall Street debut of South Korean chip titan SK hynix, which sees its US$29-billion listing on Friday.
Elsewhere, oil prices crept lower as tankers continued to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and amid optimism over US-Iran peace talks.
However, SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes warned the benefits could take some time to feed through the economy.
"A few more tankers moving safely through Hormuz may take the edge off the immediate panic premium, but it does not undo the cost pressures already working their way through the global economy," Innes noted.
Karsten Junius, chief economist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin, said "oil exports remain well below pre-war levels and bottlenecks are likely to persist."
Sarasin forecast oil prices settling around US$75-US$80 a barrel over the coming year, "keeping the inflation trajectory more elevated this year."