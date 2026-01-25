US storm leaves 670,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations

WASHINGTON: ⁠More than 670,000 customers in the United States as far west as New Mexico were without electricity and almost 10,000 flights were cancelled on Sunday (Jan 25) ahead of a monster winter storm that threatened to paralyse eastern states with heavy snowfall.

Forecasters said snow, sleet, freezing rain and dangerously frigid temperatures would sweep the eastern two-thirds of the nation on Sunday and into the week.

Calling the storms "historic", President Donald Trump on Saturday approved federal emergency disaster declarations in South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and ‍West Virginia.

"We will continue to monitor, and ⁠stay ‍in touch with all States in the path of this storm. Stay Safe, and Stay Warm," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.