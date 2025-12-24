US Supreme Court blocks Trump plan to deploy National Guard near Chicago, for now

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Tuesday (Dec 23) refused to allow President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops to the Chicago area, dealing a rare setback to his administration as it expands the use of military forces in Democratic-led cities.

The justices let stand a lower court order blocking the deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops while legal challenges brought by Illinois and Chicago continue. The US Justice Department had asked the court to lift the injunction as the case proceeds.

“At this preliminary stage, the government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” the court said in an unsigned order.

Three conservative justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, dissented. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RARE SETBACK FOR TRUMP

The ruling marks an unusual defeat for Trump at a Supreme Court with a 6–3 conservative majority that has frequently sided with his administration on assertions of presidential power since he returned to office in January.

The National Guard normally operates under the authority of state governors, except when federalised by the president. Trump had ordered deployments to Chicago and Portland, following earlier troop deployments to Los Angeles, Memphis and Washington, DC.

The administration has argued that the troops are needed to protect federal property and personnel amid protests against Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement.