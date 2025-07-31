Trump's envoy meets Netanyahu for Gaza aid, ceasefire push

JERUSALEM: United States special envoy Steve Witkoff met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (Jul 31) in a bid to salvage Gaza truce talks and tackle a humanitarian crisis in the enclave, where a global hunger monitor has warned that famine is unfolding.

Shortly after Witkoff's arrival, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social network: "The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!"

Indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Doha ended in deadlock last week, with the sides trading blame for the impasse and gaps lingering over issues including the extent of an Israeli military withdrawal.

Witkoff arrived with Israel facing mounting international pressure over the widespread destruction of Gaza and constraints on aid in the territory, with Canada the latest Western power to say it will recognise a Palestinian state.

Israel on Wednesday sent a response to Hamas' latest amendments to a US proposal that would see a 60-day ceasefire and the release of some hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a source familiar with the details said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas. Israeli officials have in recent days said Israel might declare that it would annex parts of Gaza if the stalemate continues.

Gaza medical officials said at least 23 people were reported killed by Israeli fire across the enclave, including 12 people among crowds who had gathered to receive aid around the Netzarim corridor, an area held by Israeli troops in central Gaza.

The Israeli military said that its troops had fired warning shots to disperse crowds that were endangering them with no casualties identified.