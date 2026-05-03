Trump says he is likely to reject peace proposal as Iran has 'not yet paid a big enough price'

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: United States President Donald Trump said that he had yet to review the exact wording of a new Iranian peace proposal but he was unlikely to accept it, because the Iranians had not yet "paid a big enough price".

Trump's remarks on social media concluded a day in which he publicly mused about the possibility of restarting airstrikes, the latest mixed signal as he seeks to end the war he launched more than two months ago.

On Sunday (May 3), Israel ordered thousands of Lebanese to leave villages in southern Lebanon, an escalation of a war between Israel and Iran's Hezbollah allies that has run in parallel to the Iran war and could further complicate wider peace efforts.

Iran has said talks with Washington cannot resume unless a ceasefire also holds in Lebanon, which Israel invaded in March to attack Hezbollah after the Iranian-backed Lebanese group fired across the border in support of Tehran.

Lebanon and Israel agreed to a separate truce last month, but fighting has continued, though on a smaller scale. The Israeli military issued an urgent warning on Sunday to residents of 11 towns and villages in Lebanon's south, urging them to evacuate their homes and move at least 1,000m away to open areas.

The military said it was conducting operations against Hezbollah following what it described as a violation of the ceasefire, warning that anyone near Hezbollah fighters or facilities could be at risk.

PEACE APPEARS NO CLOSER

The US and Israel suspended their bombing campaign against Iran four weeks ago, but appear no closer to a deal to end a war that has caused the biggest disruption ever to global energy supplies, roiled global markets and raised worries about the possibility of a wider global economic downturn.

In his post on social media, Trump wrote: "I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."

On Saturday, a senior Iranian official had said Iran's proposal would first open shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and end a US blockade of Iran, while leaving talks on Iran's nuclear programme for later.

Though Trump had already said on Friday that he was not satisfied with the Iranian proposal, he said on Saturday he had yet to hear all the details.

"They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now," he said.

Asked if he might restart strikes on Iran, Trump replied: "I don't want to say that. I mean, I can’t tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen."