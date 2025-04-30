US and UK forces conduct joint military operation in Yemen, Britain says

WASHINGTON: United States and British forces conducted a joint military operation in Yemen on Tuesday (Apr 29), according to Britain's Ministry of Defence, which said the operation was against a Houthi military target responsible for making drones like those used to attack shipping.

President Donald Trump ordered the intensification of US strikes on Yemen last month, with his administration saying it will continue assaulting Iran-backed Houthi rebels until they stop attacking Red Sea shipping.

Britain and the US have also previously conducted joint operations and strikes in Yemen.

The British statement said intelligence analysis identified a cluster of buildings located some 24km south of Yemen's capital Sanaa that were used by the Houthis to manufacture drones of the type used to attack ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. It did not mention details about any casualties.

The strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced, the British statement said, adding that its aircraft returned safely. There was no immediate US military comment.

Houthi-controlled television said on Monday that a US airstrike killed 68 people after striking a detention centre for African migrants in Yemen. A US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Monday the US military was aware of claims of civilian casualties and was conducting its assessment.

Recent US strikes have killed dozens, including 74 at an oil terminal in mid-April in what was the deadliest strike in Yemen under Trump so far, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.

Rights advocates have raised concerns about civilian killings.