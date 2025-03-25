Trump’s labelling of drug cartels as ‘terror groups’ puts US businesses at risk of prosecution, say experts

NEW YORK: United States President Donald Trump’s recent move to label Mexican cartels as foreign terror groups could put American businesses at risk of prosecution, analysts have warned.

The White House’s war on cartels began on Trump’s first day in office on Jan 20, when he announced he would be designating eight cartels as “foreign terrorist organisations”.

Those from Mexico, including the dominant Sinaloa Cartel and the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, account for six of them.

Notoriously brutal and corrupted, these cartels have been widely blamed for the drug epidemic in America.

Trump promised to “wage war” on them in an effort to curb the fentanyl crisis, which has led to tens of thousands of overdoses every year.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, nearly 75,000 Americans died in 2023 from overdose of an opioid like fentanyl – much of it coming across its southern border.

Experts said the designation would allow counterterrorism measures to be employed in the fight against drugs, including covert ops, as well as allow US officials to go after cartel money.

“A foreign terrorist organisation designation, at its base level, opens up a number of different legal mechanisms to target material support or financing of these groups, which could conceivably be used to go after some of their financial networks,” noted Henry Ziemer, associate fellow at US-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Americas Program.