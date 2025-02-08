Dismantling of USAID leaves no staff to process aid waivers, sources say

Another hurdle to resuming life-saving aid is unpaid contracts to groups that provide aid abroad.



Four contractors told Reuters they were owed more than US$100 million by USAID.



"The financial system is still not working, and organizations like ours are still owed millions of dollars for work that we completed before even the (presidential) inauguration," said one contractor.



"We will not, we cannot restart without being paid and also getting the obligations that are due to us to do the work," they said.