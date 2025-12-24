Venezuela accuses US of extortion; Russia and China criticise Washington's conduct

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Russia and China on Tuesday (Dec 23) criticised the United States for its military and economic pressure on Venezuela, telling the UN Security Council it was "cowboy behaviour" and "intimidation".

Venezuela, which requested the emergency council meeting with the backing of Moscow and Beijing, accused Washington of "the greatest extortion known in our history".

The United States has deployed a major military force in the Caribbean and has recently intercepted oil tankers as part of a naval blockade against Venezuelan vessels it considers to be under sanctions.

At Tuesday's meeting, US Ambassador Mike Waltz responded to the criticism by saying: "The United States will do everything in its power to protect our hemisphere, our borders, and the American people."

US President Donald Trump accuses Venezuela of using oil, the South American country's main resource, to finance "narcoterrorism, human trafficking, murders, and kidnappings".

Caracas denies any involvement in drug trafficking and maintains that Washington is seeking to overthrow its president, Nicolas Maduro, in order to seize Venezuelan oil reserves, the largest in the world.