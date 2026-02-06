Venezuela amnesty bill excludes gross rights abuses under Chavez, Maduro

CARACAS: Venezuela's parliament on Thursday (Feb 5) gave its initial approval to a landmark amnesty bill covering the types of charges used to lock up dissidents under ousted leader Nicolas Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez.

But the bill does not cover serious human rights abuses committed during 27 years of socialist rule.

The legislation, which aims to turn the page on nearly three decades of state repression, marks an early milestone in the post-Maduro transition.

It was spearheaded by interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who replaced Maduro after he was captured by US forces in Caracas last month and flown to New York to face trial.

The Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, which AFP obtained a copy of, covers "treason," "terrorism" and spreading "hate" - charges frequently used to lock up dissidents during "Chavista" rule, under Maduro and Chavez.

Rodriguez hailed parliament's approval on its first reading "a very important step" toward "peace and national reconciliation".

The bill also lifts the ban on running for office for several opposition members, including Nobel Peace laureate Maria Corina Machado.

Emotions ran high in the National Assembly as it was debated, with "Chavista" lawmakers and the opposition alike issuing appeals for reconciliation.

Parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez - brother of the acting president and recently a member of Maduro's inner circle - apologised to Venezuelans for crimes committed by the state since Chavez took power in 1999.

"We ask for forgiveness and we too must forgive," he said, holding up a photograph of Chavez clutching a crucifix.