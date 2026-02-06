Venezuela amnesty bill excludes gross rights abuses under Chavez, Maduro

CARACAS: Venezuela's parliament on Thursday (Feb 5) gave its initial approval to a landmark amnesty bill covering the types of charges used to lock up dissidents under ousted leader Nicolas Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez.
But the bill does not cover serious human rights abuses committed during 27 years of socialist rule.
The legislation, which aims to turn the page on nearly three decades of state repression, marks an early milestone in the post-Maduro transition.
It was spearheaded by interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who replaced Maduro after he was captured by US forces in Caracas last month and flown to New York to face trial.
The Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, which AFP obtained a copy of, covers "treason," "terrorism" and spreading "hate" - charges frequently used to lock up dissidents during "Chavista" rule, under Maduro and Chavez.
Rodriguez hailed parliament's approval on its first reading "a very important step" toward "peace and national reconciliation".
The bill also lifts the ban on running for office for several opposition members, including Nobel Peace laureate Maria Corina Machado.
Emotions ran high in the National Assembly as it was debated, with "Chavista" lawmakers and the opposition alike issuing appeals for reconciliation.
Parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez - brother of the acting president and recently a member of Maduro's inner circle - apologised to Venezuelans for crimes committed by the state since Chavez took power in 1999.
"We ask for forgiveness and we too must forgive," he said, holding up a photograph of Chavez clutching a crucifix.
Opposition MP Tomas Guanipa, who has one brother in prison and another under house arrest, said the bill could mark a "new, historic chapter" for Venezuela, where people would no longer be "afraid to speak their minds for fear of being imprisoned."
Maduro's son, congressman Nicolas Maduro Guerra, added his voice to those calling for unity, saying "Venezuela cannot endure any more acts of revenge."
Lawmakers will take up the bill again on Tuesday for final reading.
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
The draft law covers events such as the failed 2002 coup against Chavez, various cycles of protests between 2004 and 2024, and criticism posted on social media or messaging services.
Crucially, it does not grant amnesty for "serious violations of human rights, crimes against humanity, war crimes, intentional homicide, corruption, and drug trafficking," which cannot be pardoned under the Constitution.
The bill does however cover unspecified "offences" committed by judges, prosecutors and other officials.
The announcement last week of a general amnesty triggered scenes of rejoicing across Venezuela, fueling hopes for the speedy release of hundreds of political prisoners still behind bars a month after Maduro's ouster.
The director of the country's leading human rights NGO, Foro Penal, welcomed the draft law as a major step toward reconciling a deeply divided country.
"Amnesty is the framework that will ensure ... that the past does not serve to halt or derail transition processes," Alfredo Romero told AFP.
Some Venezuelans have expressed hopes of seeing all of Maduro's inner circle brought to justice.
But Romero warned: "A reconciliation, a transition, cannot be a process of persecution against those who previously held power."
"FORCEFUL MESSAGE"
Thursday's parliamentary debate coincided with a new round of talks between the government and a faction of the Venezuelan opposition that has distanced itself from a majority wing led by Machado.
The opposition is seeking fresh elections to replace those held in July 2024, and which Maduro claimed to have won despite no official figures ever being released.
Much of the world thinks he stole the vote.
Maduro acolytes were left in power after American troops whisked him away in cuffs to stand trial on drug charges in New York.
Trump backed Maduro's former vice president Delcy Rodriguez to take over, making clear his priority was stability rather than democracy.
Rodriguez has shown a willingness to cooperate.
Her government has released hundreds of political prisoners and taken steps toward restoring diplomatic ties with Washington, which were severed in 2019.