Wall Street ends sharply lower; Nvidia drops

An index of semiconductor stocks was down sharply.



Nvidia said late on Tuesday it would take US$5.5 billion in charges after the US government limited exports of its H20 artificial-intelligence chip to China, a key market for one of its most popular chips.



According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 120.84 points, or 2.24 per cent, to end at 5,275.79 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 513.57 points, or 3.05 per cent, to 16,309.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 695.17 points, or 1.72 per cent, to 39,673.79.



The US and China have been going back and forth in a tariff battle in recent weeks.



Also on Wednesday, Dutch chip-making tools giant ASML warned that the tariffs had led to increased uncertainty about its outlook.