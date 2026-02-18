Wall Street swings with worries about tech stocks and discouraged US shoppers

NEW YORK: The US stock market is swinging in uneasy trading on Tuesday (Feb 17) as companies talk about how discouraged their customers are feeling and some tech stocks continue to feel the downside of the artificial-intelligence boom.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4 per cent after flipping earlier between a small gain and a loss of nearly 1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 123 points, or 0.3 per cent, as of 2:43pm Eastern time (Wednesday, 3:43am, Singapore time) and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6 per cent higher.

General Mills sank 8 per cent after the company behind the Cheerios, Nature Valley and Pillsbury brands said customers are feeling uneasy. It cut its forecast for an underlying measure of profit for 2026, saying declines would likely be sharper than it earlier expected.

Several surveys have recently shown weak confidence among US households, which are struggling with inflation that remains higher than anyone would like, a job market coming off a weak year of growth and worries about tariffs.

Genuine Parts, which sells auto and industrial replacement parts, said it’s also “navigating a dynamic environment” while reporting weaker results for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

It plans to split into two separate, publicly traded companies in early 2027, with one focusing on auto parts and the other on industrial parts. Genuine Parts' stock dropped 13.8 per cent.

Helping to support the market was Warner Bros. Discovery. It rose 3.5 per cent after saying it was trying to get the “best and final” buyout offer from Paramount, which is trying to top an offer from Netflix to buy the entertainment company.

Paramount Skydance rose 7.4 per cent, and Netflix was up 0.4 per cent.