Wall Street closes lower, posts weekly loss as war on Iran fuels inflation worries

All three major US stock indexes logged daily and weekly declines.

The small-cap Russell 2000 .RUT ended at its lowest close of the year so far.

Crude prices fluctuated before heading higher, even after US President Donald Trump temporarily eased sanctions on Russian oil to assuage supply concerns.

"We've seen volatility in the energy market that rivals any two-week period in cryptocurrency history. So, it's hard to say that it's being driven by fundamentals," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor & market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest in Elmhurst, Illinois. "It's very much an emotional market, so it really doesn't make sense trying to trade, let alone invest in this market."

Nolte added: "You just sit back and wait for things to unfold and to settle, and that may happen over the course of a couple of weeks."

Front-month WTI crude futures settled at US$98.71 per barrel, up 3.11 per cent on the day. Brent LCOc1 rose 2.67% to US$103.14, settling above US$100 per barrel for the first time since August 2022.

Trump's vow to hit Iran "very hard over the next week," combined with reports that the conflict had spread to Lebanon, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman, has dimmed hopes of de-escalation and near-term resolution.