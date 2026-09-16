War-damaged Gaza building collapses, killing 20 people sheltering inside

GAZA: Gaza rescuers on Wednesday (Sep 16) searched through the wreckage of a bombed-out apartment building that collapsed overnight, killing at least 20 Palestinians including children and trapping dozens of others beneath the rubble.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are living in some 2,000 buildings damaged by Israeli airstrikes across Gaza.

Rescue workers from Gaza's civil defence said at least 20 people, including six children, were killed and 14 others injured when the seven-storey building collapsed. Nearly 100 more people were believed to be under the rubble.

A video obtained by Reuters showed rescue workers trying to pull out two people from under a collapsed wall. Another video on social media showed Gaza's civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal carrying a little girl, wrapped in a blood-stained scarf.

Raed Al-Dahshan, the director of Gaza City's civil defence service, said at least 10 families lived in the collapsed building and there was still hope of finding survivors.

"We are still hearing voices from under the rubble," said Dahshan.

Alessandro Mrakic, head of the UN Development Programme's Gaza office, said some U.N. agencies were taking part in the rescue efforts, which he described as difficult due to the lack of proper machinery. Egypt's relief agency was also helping.

"The situation, as you see, is tragic because we don't have the equipment and machinery that is needed. So there are actually people that are digging with their bare hands," said Mrakic.

"There are approximately 400 buildings at risk of collapse. And we know that these buildings will collapse, especially now with the upcoming winter," he added, referring to the potential impact of rain.

Inside Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, relatives and friends said their farewells to many of those who died before walking with the bodies to their graves.

"This martyr is my uncle, Abdallah Abdel Rahman al-Ejlah. He was martyred along with his entire family; his children, his wife, as well as his daughters and grandchildren," said Bashir Abu Al-Shaar, a nephew of one of the dead.

"My uncle did not find a place in which he can live with his family due to the crowdedness in shelter centers, so he had to live inside this building which (he knew) could collapse," he said, as he stood by the shrouded bodies.