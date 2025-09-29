'We'll be ruined': Iranians feel strain as sanctions snap back

TEHRAN: Iranians said on Sunday (Sep 28) they were already feeling the economic strain as United Nations sanctions snapped back into force, with prices rising sharply and the rial sinking to record lows.

For Helia, a 33-year-old graphic designer in Tehran, the impact was visible almost overnight: the price of furniture for her new home surged within three days.

"Even before the dollar went up, prices were rising. From meat to taxis, life is already harder," she told AFP while working on an advertising project.

Iran's government condemned as "unjustifiable" the reinstatement of sanctions over its nuclear programme, imposed after the collapse of diplomacy with Western powers.

The measures, which bar dealings linked to the Islamic republic's nuclear and ballistic missile activities, took effect at midnight after Britain, France and Germany triggered the so-called "snapback" mechanism under the 2015 nuclear accord.

Tehran’s foreign ministry urged other countries not to enforce the sanctions and vowed to defend Iran’s "national rights and interests."