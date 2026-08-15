Trump asks US Supreme Court to approve White House ballroom project

The solicitor general, in the appeal to the Supreme Court, also emphasized the security aspects of the project.



"This case involves an extraordinary and unlawful injunction that will halt the ongoing construction of the integrated military complex, including a totally secure ballroom space, at the East Wing of the White House, which is vitally required by national security," Sauer said.



"The President of the United States of America is not a tenant, but rather the sole, elected head of the Executive Branch, and Congress has authorized him to renovate, secure, and protect the White House and its grounds, as other Presidents have been allowed to do, without exception," he added.



Work on the project began last year with the sudden demolition of the East Wing, which used to house the offices of the first lady.



Trump has insisted that the ballroom will be privately financed, but media reports in June showed that significant taxpayer funds were going to the project, which could cost as much as US$600 million.



The ballroom is just one of Trump's pet projects to leave his mark on Washington by the time his second term ends in January 2029, along with a renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and other parks, and construction of a gigantic arch.



Several of the projects have similarly faced legal challenges, but the ballroom project is the first to reach the Supreme Court.