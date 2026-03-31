White House ballroom project to include 'massive' military complex

WASHINGTON: The United States military is upgrading White House facilities for the new East Wing, the administration said on Monday (Mar 30), after President Donald Trump said the ballroom would be built atop a “massive” fortified complex.

"The military is making some upgrades to their facilities here at the White House, and I'm not privy to provide any more details on that," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.

Leavitt's comments followed Trump's own update on the US$400 million White House ballroom to replace the demolished East Wing.

On Sunday, Trump showed a large rendering of the new building to reporters aboard Air Force One, touting security features including "bulletproof glass" and a "drone-proof roof".

"Now the military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed. But the military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that's under construction," Trump said.

"The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what's being built under ... including from drones and including from any other thing."