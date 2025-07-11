White House reviews mass federal layoff plans, aims for swift action

WASHINGTON: The White House is scrutinising layoff plans by federal agencies in an effort to limit further court challenges after the Supreme Court cleared the way for a sweeping downsizing of the government workforce, according to two senior White House officials with knowledge of the matter.

The White House Counsel's Office and the Office of Personnel Management are coordinating with federal agencies to ensure their plans comply with the law, one of the officials said. That includes meeting requirements set by Congress, such as rules for how layoffs must occur and the minimum number of staff an agency must retain.

The official declined to give a specific timetable for when layoffs will begin but said the plan is to move quickly.

"The goal is to simplify the size of the federal government, so we will do what we need to do to reach that goal," the official said, calling the downsizing an "immediate priority".