Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs

WASHINGTON: The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday (Jul 8) cleared the way for Donald Trump's administration to pursue mass government job cuts and the sweeping downsizing of numerous agencies, a decision that could lead to tens of thousands of layoffs while dramatically reshaping the federal bureaucracy.

Tuesday's ruling stemmed from an executive order Trump issued in February ordering agencies to prepare for mass layoffs. At Trump's direction, the administration has come up with plans to reduce staff at the US Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Health and Human Services, State, Treasury, Veterans Affairs and more than a dozen other agencies.

In a brief unsigned order, the court said the Trump administration was "likely to succeed" in its argument that his directives were legally within his power.

The decision is the latest win for Trump's broader efforts to consolidate power in the executive branch. The Supreme Court has sided with Trump in several cases on an emergency basis since he returned to office in January, including clearing the way for implementation of some of his hardline immigration policies.

The Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday lifted San Francisco-based US District Judge Susan Illston's order in May that temporarily blocked large-scale federal layoffs while the case proceeded.

Illston had ruled that Trump exceeded his authority in ordering the government downsizing without consulting Congress, which created and funded the agencies in question.

"As history demonstrates, the president may broadly restructure federal agencies only when authorised by Congress," Illston wrote.