DOGE-led software revamp to speed US job cuts even as Musk steps back

WASHINGTON: The federal human resources agency at the heart of billionaire Elon Musk's efforts to slash the federal workforce is poised to roll out software to speed layoffs across the US government, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The software could turbo-charge the rapid-fire effort to downsize the government at a time when a number of larger federal agencies are preparing to execute plans for mass layoffs of tens of thousands of workers.

Some 260,000 government workers already have accepted buyouts, early retirement or been laid off since Republican President Donald Trump returned to the presidency in January, according to a Reuters tally. The process has been far from smooth. Some workers were mistakenly fired and had to be rehired.

The software is an updated version of a decades-old Pentagon program, known as AutoRIF, that had been little used in recent years.

Under direction from Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), software developers at the US Office Of Personnel Management (OPM) have created a more user-friendly web-based version over the past few months that provides targets for layoffs much more quickly than the current labor-intensive manual process, four sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The program is poised to be rolled out to the agencies by OPM just as Musk steps back from DOGE, which has driven the downsizing effort, to focus more on Tesla and his other companies.

AutoRIF's name comes from "Reduction in Force", a term used to describe mass layoffs. The revamped version has been given the more benign-sounding name "Workforce Reshaping Tool, three sources said.

With the software revamp now complete, OPM will lead demonstrations, user testing and start adding new users in the coming weeks, one of the sources said.

DOGE, OPM, the White House, Pentagon and Musk did not respond to requests for comment.

Wired magazine was first to report on the revamp effort. But Reuters is reporting for the first time on the completion of that revamp, the capabilities of the new program, rollout plans and its new name.