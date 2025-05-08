White smoke signals a new pope has been chosen at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY: White smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel in the early evening of Thursday (May 8), signalling that the cardinals locked in a conclave have now chosen a new pope to guide the Roman Catholic Church.

The 133 cardinals under the age of 80 began the heavily ritualised and secret process on Wednesday, shut away in complete isolation as they pick a successor to the late Pope Francis.

They burn their ballot papers and mix them with chemicals to show how proceedings are going - black signalling no pope chosen yet, and white announcing a new pontiff.

Thousands of faithful were waiting in St Peter's Square and were greeted with bells ringing out from St Peter's Basilica, confirming a new pope has been chosen.

"Francis was a great guy, down to earth, humble, and I hope they will choose someone just like him," said Tom Barbitta, from the US state of North Carolina. He is on holiday in Italy with his wife Susan, and came to the square to see the smoke.