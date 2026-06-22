WEF’s ‘Summer Davos’ in Dalian to focus on unlocking economic growth through innovations

OPENING UP NEW POSSIBILITIES

Neo Gim Huay, a managing director at WEF, said the world has already entered a new technological age, powered by advances in AI, robotics and biotechnology.



This year’s focus is on extending the reach of these breakthroughs to unlock new possibilities for long-term growth.



“We are looking at new business models, new operating models made possible by technological advances,” said Neo.

“But in order for this to be translated into the real economy, into real productivity gains, we have to address the issue of skills (and) jobs,” she added.

“We have to look at whether the policies are in place to enable and to support new ways of doing things, and you also need to have investors, as well as infrastructure providers, who are willing to invest into these new possibilities.”

Mirek Dusek, who is also a managing director at WEF, stressed the importance of creating the right conditions for adoption of new technologies across industries. This will require decision makers to develop supportive frameworks and "really think through what it means for people".

"We have tremendous technologies that we didn't have 10, 15 years ago. In certain instances, technology can help," he said. "But at the same time, we all know that's not a panacea."

Dusek added: "There is at least a realisation on the part of sovereign actors that we all have our national security imperatives and considerations, but we also want to find ways, maybe to be a little smarter about what cooperation means."