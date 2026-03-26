WTO chief calls for trade overhaul to meet new world order

YAOUNDE: The World Trade Organization (WTO) chief called on countries on Thursday (Mar 26) to overhaul global trade rules, telling them the old world order had gone for good, following a year of turmoil sparked by US tariffs and wider geopolitical tensions.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set out a list of problems facing the WTO - including the paralysis of its dispute-settlement mechanism - at the start of a four-day meeting of the body in Cameroon.

"The world order and multilateral system we used to know has irrevocably changed. We will not get it back ... We must look to the future," the WTO director-general said.

Ahead of the session, some diplomats and trade officials warned that without an agreement on reforms, countries could start abandoning the ideal of a rules-based global trade system and set their own regulations.

The gathering in Yaounde comes amid soaring concerns over the impact of the US-Israeli war on Iran, and follows years of stalled multilateral trade deals.

Okonjo-Iweala said the body's problems over decision-making needed to be tackled. Its current consensus-based model has been regularly stalled by objections from some countries. Some delegates are pushing for the organisation to let groups of members form agreements.

She also said there was a lack of transparency over which countries were using subsidies.

"Lack of transparency leads to lack of trust, and that breeds suspicions of unfairness and anti-competitive behaviours," Okonjo-Iweala told delegates.

This contributed to a "vicious cycle" of mistrust which was holding back members from agreeing new rules and reforms, she added.