Zelenskyy to hold high-stakes talks on land, security with Trump on Sunday

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss territorial issues, the main stumbling block in talks to end the war, with US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday (Dec 28), as a 20-point peace framework and a security guarantees deal near completion.

Announcing the meeting, Zelenskyy said that "a lot can be decided before the New Year", as Washington continues to drive efforts to end Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

"As for the sensitive issues: We will discuss both Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We will certainly discuss other issues as well," he told reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

Russia wants Ukraine to withdraw from the parts of the eastern Donetsk region that its troops have failed to occupy during almost four years of war, as it seeks full control of the Donbas, comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Kyiv wants the fighting to be halted at the current battle lines.

The US, seeking a compromise, proposed a free economic zone if Ukraine leaves the area. It remained unclear how that zone would function in practical terms.

Territorial issues remain a hurdle to negotiations moving forward. Any compromises on territory should be decided by the Ukrainian people in a potential referendum, Zelenskyy said.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest, is located on the front line and controlled by Russian forces.