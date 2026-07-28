Ukraine's Zelenskyy in US to secure fresh Trump support

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected at the White House on Tuesday (Jul 28) for talks with US counterpart Donald Trump, as Kyiv seeks to win fresh diplomatic and military support in its fight against Russia.

The visit - scheduled for 9.30am Washington time (9.30pm, Singapore time) - comes as both Kyiv and Moscow ramp up long-range strikes and US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war remain at a standstill, more than four years on from Russia's full-scale invasion.

Relations between Zelenskyy and Trump have warmed since the beginning of Trump's second term, with the US leader this month offering Kyiv licences to produce Patriot air defence missiles and suggesting Kyiv's strikes on Russia could help end the war.

Zelenskyy is expected to push for fresh supplies of anti-ballistic missiles during his visit, as well as to discuss ways of restarting frozen talks on ending the fighting, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

"Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defence and strategic cooperation with America. Peace needs to be brought closer," Zelenskyy said in a post on X announcing his arrival in the United States.

Last month was the deadliest for civilians in Ukraine since April 2022, as Russia rained hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles on Ukrainian towns and cities, according to the United Nations.

"It is crucial that Washington approve the purchase of a package of Patriot missiles. That is super important," the senior Ukrainian official told AFP.

During his visit, Zelenskyy also plans to attend a memorial ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham - a staunch Ukraine supporter who died unexpectedly this month aged 71, the Ukrainian official said.