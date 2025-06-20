'I will never forgive him': Victims recall trauma as serial rapist Zou Zhenhao jailed in UK

LONDON: Three women who were drugged and raped by serial offender Zou Zhenhao described enduring trauma, feelings of powerlessness and mental health struggles in testimonies read out in court, where Zou was sentenced to life with a minimum of 24 years in prison.

Their victim impact statements were included as part of proceedings at the Inner London Crown Court on Thursday (Jun 19), ahead of Zou’s sentencing.

Zuo, 28, who remained stone-faced throughout the hearing, was convicted of drugging and raping 10 women in the UK and China, though British police have identified at least 50 others from video footage he took during those assaults.

Twenty-four more women have now made themselves known to London’s Metropolitan Police Service, and further charges could follow.

Zou, who is from the Chinese city of Dongguan, had been studying for a PhD at University College London since 2019 before his arrest in London last year.

A jury on Thursday heard how he met women using online platforms and dating apps over a period of years, inviting them to his home under the guise of studying or to have drinks.

Zuo, who preyed on fellow university students and other women, would offer them alcohol laced with incapacitating drugs that rendered his victims unconscious and confused.

Three of his victims volunteered to write assessments of the impact those rapes had on them.