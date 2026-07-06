A base for Singapore enterprises expanding across the Causeway
As advances in manufacturing, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure reshape business needs, EcoWorld Industrial Platform offers companies one-stop support to establish and grow their operations in Malaysia.
As approved investments in Malaysia reached a record RM426.7 billion (S$135 billion) in 2025, Johor emerged as a key draw for businesses looking to scale their regional operations. The state accounted for RM110 billion of that total, the highest among Malaysia’s states. Singapore was Malaysia’s top foreign investment source, with RM58.3 billion.
Supported by tax incentives, grants and facilitation programmes, businesses from Singapore and overseas are finding the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) an increasingly attractive destination.
Strong economic links between Singapore, Johor and the wider Malaysian economy are driving business expansion, said Mr Phan Yan Chan, chief development officer, Eco South and Eco Business Park, EcoWorld. Singapore brings research and innovation expertise, global networks and financial exposure, while Malaysia offers competitive land costs, industrial infrastructure and a skilled workforce.
“Many global companies are looking to establish a presence in ASEAN, one of the world’s fastest-growing regions,” he said. “Malaysia – particularly Johor – is strategically positioned to serve as a manufacturing, logistics and distribution hub for this market.”
In response to this growing demand, EcoWorld officially launched the EcoWorld Industrial Platform in June.
EcoWorld Industrial Platform brings together industrial parks, precision and advanced manufacturing facilities, smart logistics, business support infrastructure and a high-tech data centre ecosystem on a single platform.
With developments in the high-growth corridors of the JS-SEZ, Klang Valley and Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 in Negeri Sembilan, EcoWorld Industrial Platform also offers access to key logistics infrastructure such as ports, airports and major highways.
FROM FACTORY FLOOR TO CLOUD CORE
According to Mr Phan, companies today need more than just factory space. With digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and environmental, social and governance requirements changing how businesses operate, they are looking for infrastructure that is digitally ready, scalable and able to evolve alongside their growth.
Through its two complementary pillars, Quantum and Eco Business Park, EcoWorld Industrial Platform provides physical and digital infrastructure support to businesses ranging from startups and small- and medium-size enterprises to mid-sized manufacturers and multinational operators.
In sectors such as AI, data centres, cloud, hyperscale, robotics and semiconductors, expansion depends on more than land availability. Quantum, EcoWorld’s high-tech industrial park series, gives these businesses access to stable power supply, water infrastructure, and digital and logistics connectivity, with reliability built in to support business continuity and future expansion.
The Eco Business Park series serves a broader industrial base, with developments designed for sectors including digital infrastructure, high-value manufacturing, precision and advanced manufacturing, green energy manufacturing, food science and technology, smart logistics and warehousing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical technology.
Across the series, companies can choose from cluster, semi-detached and detached factories, ready-built facilities, built-to-suit solutions, industrial land and supporting commercial components. This flexibility makes it suitable for manufacturers and logistics players looking to establish, run and expand their operations.
Tenants across the EcoWorld Industrial Platform ecosystem include technology and digital infrastructure players such as Microsoft Payments (Malaysia), Pearl Computing Malaysia, Princeton Digital Group and KNBDC Malaysia Five. The ecosystem also includes manufacturing and industrial companies such as Baosteel, Haitian, Deye and Huirui.
ONE-STOP FACILITATION FOR GLOBAL GROWTH
Setting up operations in Malaysia often involves navigating multiple approvals and administrative processes. Through the EcoWorld Industrial Platform, businesses receive facilitation support for company incorporation, investment incentive applications through the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Department of Environment and other regulatory approvals, as well as securing the Certificate of Completion and Compliance.
The platform also works with businesses on factory planning and layout design, customised factory development and end-to-end construction management. Tenants have access to workers’ accommodation, logistics support, business facilities, smart utilities and green infrastructure.
For companies planning long-term growth, EcoWorld offers support through employee campuses, expatriate accommodation and talent sourcing partnerships with universities.
When Haitian Group wanted to set up a strategic manufacturing base in Johor to serve Southeast Asia, EcoWorld worked with universities and educational institutions to help meet the company’s future workforce requirements. It also identified accommodation solutions for Haitian employees relocating to Johor.
The Chinese manufacturer’s choice of site was shaped by long-term operational needs, from future expansion capacity to regional connectivity. At Eco Business Park II in Senai, EcoWorld assisted Haitian in engaging government agencies for approvals related to its 37.2ha site, which offered strong access to Singapore, key ports and other ASEAN markets.
Beyond factory space or land availability, businesses today need a base that can keep pace with changes in technology, workforce needs and market demand, said Mr Phan.
“For overseas investors, the decision is about long-term certainty,” he said. “EcoWorld Industrial Platform is designed to give companies the infrastructure, facilitation and ecosystem support they need to grow in Malaysia and across ASEAN.”
Find out more about EcoWorld Industrial Platform.