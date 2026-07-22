Buy Today, Get Today: Shopee offers free same-day delivery with no minimum spend

Eligible products ordered before noon each day, excluding public holidays, can arrive at a buyer’s doorstep on the same day. This means sellers can offer faster delivery without added operational complexity, while giving shoppers greater convenience at no extra cost.

For Singapore-founded regional wellness brand Kinohimitsu, FBS has helped scale its fulfilment capabilities to keep pace with growing customer demand, without adding pressure to its operations.

Mr Kawee Chong, CEO of Kino Biotech, the parent company of Kinohimitsu, said: “Since adopting FBS, we have reduced our average order fulfilment time by over 40 per cent, from around 20 hours to under 12 hours. This has improved our operational efficiency, reduced the need for overtime during peak campaign periods and enabled more customers to enjoy same-day delivery.”

“With Shopee’s Buy Today, Get Today same-day delivery service integrated into FBS, sellers no longer need to build and maintain separate fulfilment operations,” said Mr Chua Kel Jin, director at Shopee Singapore. “Through FBS, we are helping businesses of all sizes access same-day delivery capabilities, making it easier for them to provide a better shopping experience while focusing on growing their business.”

THE TECHNOLOGY BEHIND IT

Behind the service is a network of warehouse technologies designed to streamline the fulfilment process.

Central to this is Shopee’s warehouse tote-to-man automation system, which uses autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to transport items directly to workstations. In a traditional warehouse, staff walk the floor to retrieve products before bringing them to a packing station. By automating part of this time-consuming task, warehouse teams can focus on processing and packing orders.