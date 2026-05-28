From displacement to re-employment: Guiding workers through AI-driven change

After being retrenched from his digital banking job last July, Mr Crizz Cheong struggled to secure his next role despite sending out 15 to 20 applications a day.

He first targeted product manager roles in the payments industry, then widened his search to other sectors. Still, he made little progress. As the months passed, he turned to driving a private-hire vehicle to make ends meet.

Like many mid-career professionals navigating a changing job market, Mr Cheong realised that applying harder was not the issue. What he lacked was a clearer sense of how his skills could transfer to new roles in an economy increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI).

“I was getting no interviews at all,” recalled the 38-year-old.

Although he had already used AI to draft his resume, Mr Cheong realised he needed more help to stand out.

He found that support at the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) e2i, which helps workers through 28 touchpoints islandwide with resources, partnerships and career advisory services.