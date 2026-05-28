From displacement to re-employment: Guiding workers through AI-driven change
As technology reshapes jobs and skills needs, NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) supports workers with personalised career coaching, job matching and artificial intelligence tools to help them move into their next role.
After being retrenched from his digital banking job last July, Mr Crizz Cheong struggled to secure his next role despite sending out 15 to 20 applications a day.
He first targeted product manager roles in the payments industry, then widened his search to other sectors. Still, he made little progress. As the months passed, he turned to driving a private-hire vehicle to make ends meet.
Like many mid-career professionals navigating a changing job market, Mr Cheong realised that applying harder was not the issue. What he lacked was a clearer sense of how his skills could transfer to new roles in an economy increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI).
“I was getting no interviews at all,” recalled the 38-year-old.
Although he had already used AI to draft his resume, Mr Cheong realised he needed more help to stand out.
He found that support at the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) e2i, which helps workers through 28 touchpoints islandwide with resources, partnerships and career advisory services.
AI is reshaping roles across many sectors, and workers may feel unsure about what it means for their careers, said Ms Sivakami Gopalakrishnan, deputy CEO of e2i’s career services and partnership group.
“What we do at e2i is help people make sense of these shifts and understand their options,” she said. “Whether someone is going through a transition, dealing with displacement or simply planning ahead, our career coaches can work with them to identify the skills that still matter, where they need to build new capabilities and what kinds of roles may suit them.”
The aim, she added, is to help workers adapt early, build on their strengths and stay competitive in an AI-driven job market.
COMBINING AI TOOLS WITH CAREER COACHING
For workers, e2i combines in-person guidance with digital tools. Through a nationwide network of industry associations, government agencies, training providers and community organisations, it provides career guidance, job matching and placement services.
It also offers AI tools for skills profiling, job exploration and career planning. The NTUC AI Career Coach (AICC) managed by e2i, for example, can review a resume, identify strengths and gaps, suggest roles based on a person’s skills and experience, and provide interview practice with personalised feedback.
Mr Cheong was introduced to the AICC, which helped him refine his resume. He found that his earlier AI-generated version had not been tailored enough for hiring managers. The resume builder tool helped him align his CV with key job descriptions.
With greater clarity on the strengths to highlight, Mr Cheong reworked his resume to better showcase relevant achievements and skills.
“Tools like the AICC can help people prepare more effectively,” said Ms Jurcannie Yeong, one of e2i’s master career coaches. “When used alongside guidance from a human coach, it can also help workers gain a clearer picture of how to present their strengths and take more confident steps towards their next opportunity.”
To date, more than 9,500 jobseekers have registered for the AICC.
CONNECTING PEOPLE TO OPPORTUNITIES
Beyond coaching and digital tools, e2i connects jobseekers with employers through career fairs, sector-focused hiring events, curated job matching and employer partnerships – turning guidance into real employment outcomes.
At the NTUC Career Festival 2026 on Feb 13 and 14, organised by NTUC and e2i at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, workers learnt how Al is changing the workplace and what skills they need for current and future roles. The event drew about 7,200 attendees, with many participating in training sessions and other career-related activities. More than 4,500 attendees took part in the career fair and over 3,500 attended onsite interviews.
Recently, e2i also expanded its outreach through a partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority on the Tech Elevation & Career Hub portal, which offers around 800 job and internship opportunities, along with skills development and industry exposure for graduates entering the job market.
Besides speaking to a career coach at e2i, Mr Cheong used the AICC’s interview feature to improve his interview skills. He started a new role in April as an implementation manager at a banking and payments company.
Mr Cheong said he knows the banking and payments industry well, but still has a lot to learn as new technology continues to reshape the sector. “The support from e2i helped me get back into the workplace without falling behind on market knowledge.”
If you are navigating a career transition, speak to an e2i career coach or explore its AI-enabled tools. Support is available at e2i career centres islandwide and online.